Elle races for gold in Olympic finals

MONTGOMERY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s own Elle Purrier St. Pierre is competing in the 1500m finals Friday morning.

The Olympic race is set to go at 8:50 a.m. and it was quite the journey for her to get to this point.

Last year, the Montgomery native never got the chance to qualify because the Olympics were canceled and postponed. But back in June, she ran the qualifying race and crushed it with a time of 3:58.

She was even almost knocked off the track but ran ahead the rest of the race and set a record time.

Then over in Tokyo, she ran a 4:01 semifinal race resulting in her chance Friday morning.

She is up against some stiff competition, but her family says they are excited and proud no matter the outcome. They say they have the community to thank for all the love and support on the journey.

“It’s super amazing, it’s just incredible the support, the outpouring of banners and greeting and phone calls and cards in the mail. It’s just been fantastic, the community support has been incredible,” said Charlie Purrier, Elle’s dad.

There will be a watch party again at Richford High School and we will have the results here on Channel 3.

Jay Peak’s Snow Shoe Lodge and Pub is also hosting a watch party Friday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.

