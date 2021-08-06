Advertisement

Franklin County Fair returns Friday

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Franklin County Fair kicks off Friday in Malone and free shots are part of the regular fair fun this year.

Alongside the usual funnel cake and rides, free COVID vaccinations are being offered to people ages 12 and up.

The Franklin County Public Health and Community Health Center of the North Country have teamed up to do this.

Shots will be offered from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

No appointment is necessary, but you do need to plan on waiting 15 minutes to be observed after your shot.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting in Hartford.
State police investigate fatal officer-involved shooting in Upper Valley
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed
Swanton man dies in motorcycle crash
Plainfield driver dies in rollover
Timber rattlesnake
Wildlife Watch: Timber rattlesnake

Latest News

Harris is looking for his fur-ever home.
Pets with Potential: Meet Harris
Homebrew festival kicks off in Bennington
It goes from 12 until 4 on Depot Street in Bennington.
Annual Southern Vermont Summer Homebrew Festival kicks off
File
Purrier St. Pierre races to 10th in Olympic finals