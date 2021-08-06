Franklin County Fair returns Friday

MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Franklin County Fair kicks off Friday in Malone and free shots are part of the regular fair fun this year.

Alongside the usual funnel cake and rides, free COVID vaccinations are being offered to people ages 12 and up.

The Franklin County Public Health and Community Health Center of the North Country have teamed up to do this.

Shots will be offered from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

No appointment is necessary, but you do need to plan on waiting 15 minutes to be observed after your shot.

