Homebrew festival kicks off in Bennington

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A brewfest in Bennington kicks off Saturday, giving the area a bit of a financial boost.

It’s the 6th annual Southern Vermont Summer Homebrew Festival and tickets are sold out.

It goes from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Depot Street in Bennington.

There will be home-brewed beer, wine, cider along with food trucks, entertainment, and music.

The festival was canceled last year and organizers say they’re so excited to bring it back this year with some changes.

“With COVID, we really blew up the model. Most beer fests, everything crammed in and people tight together. We exploded it out, homebrewers will be outside the perimeter of the field, smaller more module tents and spacing,” said Will Gardner, with Hopridge Farms.

Organizers say even though there are fewer brewers coming to the festival, it’s all about creating the culture.

“Our hope was to encourage maybe one of two homebrewers to actually try their hand at opening up a brewery, trying out that professional brew. What we’ve found is 2-3 more brewers have opened up, so really building that culture over the last five years to not only taste good homebrew, maybe one of two want to venture out to opening up their own small business,” said Matt Harrington, with the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce.

And while tickets are sold out this year, organizers say there will be a winter home brewers festival in March of next year.

