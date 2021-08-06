Advertisement

Montpelier taking applications for fill-in council member

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier is seeking a replacement for a city councilor who’s taking on a new job in Burlington.

District three City Councilor Dan Richardson has been tapped as Burlington’s new city attorney. If confirmed by the Burlington City Council, he’ll step down and Montpelier will need a temporary replacement.

The city is now taking applications from residents of District Three to fill the seat until Town Meeting Day next March. “They can turn in a letter of interest saying why they would want to be a city councilor, their application form, and a signed petition if they want to apply,” said Montpelier Assistant City Manager Cameron Niedermayer.

Candidates have until August 20 to get their application to city hall.

Weinberger taps new city attorney

