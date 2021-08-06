Advertisement

More school-based vaccine clinics to open starting this weekend

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott announced Thursday, the first wave of school-based vaccination clinics ahead of the fall semester.

The State is opening clinics, starting Sunday, August 8th through August 15th.

The list below is where they will be available:

Saturday, August 8th:

- Canaan High School, 99 School Street, Canaan

- Vergennes High School, 50 Monkton Road, Vergennes

- Crossett Brook Middle School, 5672 Route 100, Duxbury

Monday, August 9th:

- Fair Haven Union High School, 33 Mechanic Street, Fair Haven

- Springfield High School, 303 South Street, Springfield

Tuesday, August 10th:

- Manchester Elementary, 80 Memorial Ave., Manchester

- Hazen Union High School, 126 Hazen Union Drive, Hardwick

Wednesday, August 11th:

- Twin Valley Middle and High School, 4299 VT Route 100, Whitingham

Thursday, August 12th:

- Burr and Burton Academy, 57 Seminary Ave, Manchester

- North Country High School, 57 Junior High Drive, Derby Center

Friday, August 13th:

- Champlain Valley Union High School, 369 CVU Road, Hinesburg

- Morristown Elementary, 548 Park Street, Morristown

Saturday, August 14th:

- Canaan High School, 99 School Street, Canaan

- Grand Isle Elementary School, 224 U.S. Route 2, Grand Isle

Sunday, August 15th:

- Spaulding High School, 155 Ayers Street, Barre

The hours for these clinics can be found at the Department of Health’s website.

