More school-based vaccine clinics to open starting this weekend
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott announced Thursday, the first wave of school-based vaccination clinics ahead of the fall semester.
The State is opening clinics, starting Sunday, August 8th through August 15th.
The list below is where they will be available:
Saturday, August 8th:
- Canaan High School, 99 School Street, Canaan
- Vergennes High School, 50 Monkton Road, Vergennes
- Crossett Brook Middle School, 5672 Route 100, Duxbury
Monday, August 9th:
- Fair Haven Union High School, 33 Mechanic Street, Fair Haven
- Springfield High School, 303 South Street, Springfield
Tuesday, August 10th:
- Manchester Elementary, 80 Memorial Ave., Manchester
- Hazen Union High School, 126 Hazen Union Drive, Hardwick
Wednesday, August 11th:
- Twin Valley Middle and High School, 4299 VT Route 100, Whitingham
Thursday, August 12th:
- Burr and Burton Academy, 57 Seminary Ave, Manchester
- North Country High School, 57 Junior High Drive, Derby Center
Friday, August 13th:
- Champlain Valley Union High School, 369 CVU Road, Hinesburg
- Morristown Elementary, 548 Park Street, Morristown
Saturday, August 14th:
- Canaan High School, 99 School Street, Canaan
- Grand Isle Elementary School, 224 U.S. Route 2, Grand Isle
Sunday, August 15th:
- Spaulding High School, 155 Ayers Street, Barre
The hours for these clinics can be found at the Department of Health’s website.
