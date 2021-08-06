Advertisement

NH adult infected with Jamestown Canyon Virus dies

Aug. 6, 2021
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services says an adult who became infected with the Jamestown Canyon Virus has died.

The virus is transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito. The department says the adult, from Dublin, New Hampshire, was “hospitalized with worsening neurological symptoms and ultimately died.” No further information was released about the person. The department said this has been the first detection of the virus in a person in the state this year.

Since the first report of the disease in New Hampshire in 2013, there have been 15 human cases of JCV. Nationally, there are about 15 human cases of the virus diagnosed each year. 

