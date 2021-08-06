Advertisement

NH authorities make discovery in decades-old missing persons case

File image
File image
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANCASTER, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities say they’ve discovered a car at the bottom of the Connecticut River connected to a decades-old missing person investigation.

The New Hampshire State Police, working with other agencies, say N.H. Fish & Game recently found the car submerged in the Connecticut River south of the Lunenburg/Lancaster covered bridge using “specialized technology.”

They say the car may belong to Alberta Leeman, of Gorham, who went missing in 1978. Her disappearance is not considered suspicious.

Officials say a dive team is actively searching the area around the car as the investigation continues.

