NY lawmakers pitch extending eviction moratorium to October

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Two New York lawmakers are introducing a bill to extend the state’s eviction moratorium until Oct. 31 in light of the state’s failure to send out enough COVID-19 rental aid for an estimated 200,000 households in need.

The state’s eviction moratorium is set to expire Aug. 31. Senator Alessandra Biaggi and Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou, both Democrats, are urging the Legislature to return to Albany to extend the moratorium.

New York was the last state to release any of its $2.4 billion in new rental relief funds this year, according to U.S. Treasury data provided to The Associated Press. New York processed $2.7 million in aid as of July 29, but lawmakers say that’s far too little.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)