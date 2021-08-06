Advertisement

NY lawmakers pitch extending eviction moratorium to October

File
File(Source: AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Two New York lawmakers are introducing a bill to extend the state’s eviction moratorium until Oct. 31 in light of the state’s failure to send out enough COVID-19 rental aid for an estimated 200,000 households in need.

The state’s eviction moratorium is set to expire Aug. 31. Senator Alessandra Biaggi and Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou, both Democrats, are urging the Legislature to return to Albany to extend the moratorium.

New York was the last state to release any of its $2.4 billion in new rental relief funds this year, according to U.S. Treasury data provided to The Associated Press. New York processed $2.7 million in aid as of July 29, but lawmakers say that’s far too little.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting in Hartford.
State police investigate fatal officer-involved shooting in Upper Valley
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed
Plainfield driver dies in rollover
Swanton man dies in motorcycle crash
Timber rattlesnake
Wildlife Watch: Timber rattlesnake

Latest News

x
Purrier St. Pierre races to 10th in Olympic finals
The UVM Medical Center
UVM Health Network sets October vaccination deadline for employees
File photo
Vt. infection rate, hospitalizations continue to increase
File photo
UVM reinstating indoor mask mandate