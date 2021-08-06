Advertisement

Police ID Bradford man shot by police

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting in Hartford.
Police investigate an officer-involved shooting in Hartford.(Courtesy: Eric Francis)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities have identified the Bradford man who died in an officer-involved shooting Thursday in Hartford.

Vermont State Police say Hartford Police Corporal Eric Clifford fired his gun, hitting and killing Joseph John Howard, 35, of Bradford.

Police were called to Paula Street by a homeowner, Michael Martin, 68, who said Howard showed up at his house, confronted him, and refused to leave. They say Martin did not know Howard and that he feared for his safety. When police arrived, they say Howard attacked Corporal Clifford, strangling him. After pepper spray didn’t work, Clifford shot Howard, killing him.

When police are done investigating, they’ll hand the case over to Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the Washington County State’s Attorney’s Office to review.

