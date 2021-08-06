Police ID suspect in Burlington ‘gun battle’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Police say they’ve identified a third suspect involved in a downtown gun battle last weekend.

Officials say Walter Hamiid Jones, 25, a known gang member from Massachusetts, took part in the shootout early Saturday outside the Simon’s Mobil station on South Winooski Avenue.

Burlington police say three men were involved in the shooting, which was captured on the gas station’s surveillance cameras. Police have already arrested two men and a woman who they say were involved. During the detainment, police found a large amount of crack cocaine in the truck. They haven’t said what charges the suspects face.

There is a warrant for Jones’ arrest on charges of aggravated assault. Police say he has a long rap sheet in Massachusetts for crimes including home invasion, armed robbery, assault and battery, and cocaine distribution.

Walter Hamiid Jones is wanted by police as a suspect in the July 31 shootout in Burlington. (WCAX)

The city has been plagued by a number of violent crimes and shootings in recent weeks. Mayor Miro Weinberger this week said he was very concerned about the violence and would be working with police to address concerns about overnight staffing in the wake of police cuts last year.

