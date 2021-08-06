Police investigating fatal hit and run in North Troy

NORTH TROY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal hit and run in the town of North Troy early Friday.

Police responded around 4:48 a.m. after the body of Christopher Kinkade, 56, was found on North Pleasant Street. They say it appears the North Troy man was struck by a vehicle traveling east while he was lying on the road and that he suffered a severe head injury.

While surveillance footage from a nearby house is of poor quality, police say they are now looking for what appears to be a large pickup truck with running lights on the cab.

Police are interested in talking with anyone who may have been in the area between midnight and 5 a.m.

