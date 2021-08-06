Advertisement

Police investigating fatal hit and run in North Troy

Surveillance video from North Troy.
Surveillance video from North Troy.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH TROY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal hit and run in the town of North Troy early Friday.

Police responded around 4:48 a.m. after the body of Christopher Kinkade, 56, was found on North Pleasant Street. They say it appears the North Troy man was struck by a vehicle traveling east while he was lying on the road and that he suffered a severe head injury.

While surveillance footage from a nearby house is of poor quality, police say they are now looking for what appears to be a large pickup truck with running lights on the cab.

Police are interested in talking with anyone who may have been in the area between midnight and 5 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting in Hartford.
State police investigate fatal officer-involved shooting in Upper Valley
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed
Plainfield driver dies in rollover
Swanton man dies in motorcycle crash
Timber rattlesnake
Wildlife Watch: Timber rattlesnake

Latest News

Three men fired multiple gunshots at each other Saturday, July 31 at Simon's Mobil on South...
Police ID suspect in Burlington ‘gun battle’
File image
NH authorities make discovery in decades-old missing persons case
File photo
NH adult infected with Jamestown Canyon Virus dies
x
Purrier St. Pierre races to 10th in Olympic finals