Advertisement

US probing whether Mercedes vans can roll away unexpectedly

The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers an unknown number of...
The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers an unknown number of vans from the 2019 model year.(Source: Mercedes-Benz USA)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s highway safety agency is investigating whether some Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans can shift out of park and unexpectedly roll away.

The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers an unknown number of vans from the 2019 model year.

The agency says it has 11 complaints about the problem including eight crashes and one injury.

Some of the complaints say the gearshift indicator shows that the vans are in park, but they were able to roll away.

The agency says in documents posted Friday that it will investigate how often the problem happens and the safety consequences.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting in Hartford.
State police investigate fatal officer-involved shooting in Upper Valley
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed
Swanton man dies in motorcycle crash
Plainfield driver dies in rollover
Timber rattlesnake
Wildlife Watch: Timber rattlesnake

Latest News

A man appears to spray something over the fence, where her dogs were barking. The dog owner...
Caught on video: Man appears to pepper-spray barking dogs in back yard
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Northern California wildfire now largest burning in U.S.
File photo
UVM reinstating indoor mask mandate
Asst. Fire Chief George McClellan reacts to house fire that kills multiple children in East St....
'It's tough:' Children left alone die in house fire