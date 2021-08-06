Advertisement

UVM Health Network sets October vaccination deadline for employees

The UVM Medical Center
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - UVM Health Network employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID or get tested every week.

The requirement goes into effect October 1st. Officials say the move comes as many other businesses across the country push to get people vaccinated as the delta variant has become the dominant strain.

“As an academic health system, we rely on data, research, and science to keep our patients healthy and save lives. The recent rise of COVID-19 cases in our region and across the country due to the highly contagious delta variant has made one thing crystal clear: vaccination is how we control the spread and hopefully end this pandemic. As a health care provider, our consistent message through the pandemic has been to get vaccinated to protect yourself and others, and it is imperative that we do the right thing to protect our patients, our communities and our employees,” UVM Health Network President and CEO Dr. John Brumsted said in a statement.

The network has around 15,000 employees across Vermont and New York.

