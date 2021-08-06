Advertisement

UVM reinstating indoor mask mandate

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The University of Vermont has reinstated an indoor mask requirement for all faculty, staff, students, and visitors on the Burlington campus, officials said Friday.

The requirement comes as Vermont and much of the country is coping with another surge of COVID-19 cases, many linked to the more transmissible delta variant of the virus.

“We will continue to monitor the rate of COVID-19 cases on campus, in Vermont, and across the region and will adjust this requirement if conditions warrant,” UVM Provost Patricia Prelock and Gary Derr said in a message to the campus community.

Last month, the university endorsed a plan to require COVID-19 vaccination for all students enrolled this fall. Currently, more than 90% of new and returning UVM students have been vaccinated.

In Chittenden County, where UVM is located, the vaccination rate for people aged 18 to 29 stands at 62%.

Related Story:

Dartmouth reinstates mask policy

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting in Hartford.
State police investigate fatal officer-involved shooting in Upper Valley
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed
Swanton man dies in motorcycle crash
Plainfield driver dies in rollover
Timber rattlesnake
Wildlife Watch: Timber rattlesnake

Latest News

Maj. Gen. Greg Knight spoke at a roundtable forum Thursday about the upcoming release of a...
Results of assessment of Vermont National Guard set to be released
Harris is looking for his fur-ever home.
Pets with Potential: Meet Harris
File photo
Franklin County Fair returns Friday
Homebrew festival kicks off in Bennington