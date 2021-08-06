Vt. independent contractors, gig workers to lose unemployment benefits next month

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Thousands of Vermont independent contractors and gig workers are slated to lose unemployment benefits next month as federal pandemic assistance programs expire.

About 5,000 independent contractors and gig workers will lose benefits and about 4,000 more will stop receiving $300 extended benefits. The benefits have been in place since the onset of the pandemic, when economic shutdowns put thousands in the unemployment line overnight.

Since last March, the state has paid out over $1.7 billion to 100,000 Vermonters. With the economy largely open now and federal benefits ending, the state is highlighting more than 8,000 open jobs through the Vermont Job Connect including work in manufacturing, construction, restaurants, and hospitality.

Vermont Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington acknowledges there are reasons some people may not be able to work. “Whether that be in transportation, child care, concerns about health and safety. In the midst of COVID, those are all things holding people back from jumping into the job market and those are things that we’ve been needing to work with them on,” he said.

The state is also reaching out to claimants directly to connect them with jobs and information about food and rent relief that is available.

Officials say it’s difficult to track if the state reimposing the work search requirement made an impact on unemployment rates because of lags in data. They say they have seen a decline in people claiming federal benefits since the requirement went into effect.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.