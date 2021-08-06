Vt. infection rate, hospitalizations continue to increase

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - As the fourth wave of the pandemic continues to surge across the country, Vermont on Friday saw a four-month daily high of 88 new COVID cases.

Health officials say there are now 12 people hospitalized with eight in the ICU. The state’s seven-day percent positive average is now 2.7%.

Chittenden County continues to have the highest number of new infections, accounting for half of the new cases reported Friday. Franklin, Windham, and Windsor Counties each have eight new cases.

The increase in new cases comes despite Vermont’s high vaccination rate, which continues to lead the country. As of Friday officials said 84.2% of Vermonters had received at least one dose.

Officials earlier this week said the median age of unvaccinated infections was 30 years old. Despite an increase of “breakthrough” cases in recent weeks caused by the delta variant, they say studies have shown that vaccinated individuals are 25 times less likely to require hospitalization.

