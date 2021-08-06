BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Friday! Today turned out to be another smoky one, where smoke limited visibility slightly across the state. Aside from some smoke, it was a fantastic summer day and our fourth dry day in a row. That makes this the longest stretch of dry weather Burlington has had since mid May!

Unfortunately rain chances do return to the forecast this weekend. Friday night will be partly cloudy with temperatures falling into the low to mid 60s across the state. Saturday morning starts dry for most aside from a small chance for a few showers mainly north. Showers and storms will start to pop up during the afternoon and evening, mainly in northern areas. It will be another warm day with highs in the low to mid 80s across the state and increasing humidity.

Showers and storms will remain in the area Sunday, with the best chances in higher elevations, where some slow-movers and downpours will be possible. Temperatures will be cooler in the low 80s on Sunday, but hotter temperatures and humidity make a comeback next week, when mid to upper 80s return. Most days next week will feature at least some chance for showers or storms, but no day will be a washout.

-Jess Langlois

