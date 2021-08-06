BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! We are wrapping up a week of fine, summer weather with another beauty today. After some morning fog burns off, we are headed for a mostly sunny & warm Friday.

The weekend will be a different story, though. A weak frontal system coming in from the west will bring a few scattered showers, and possibly a few thunderstorms, on Saturday from about mid-afternoon through the evening. Then it will quiet down for the most part overnight. On Sunday, there will be another flare-up of a few showers and possible thunderstorms. So, the weekend won’t be a total washout, but you will have to keep an eye to the sky in case some of those scattered showers & thunderstorms come your way.

It’s going to be more humid over the weekend, too.

Monday is looking partly sunny, but then we’re headed into a period of unsettled weather for the middle of next week. Each day, Tuesday through Thursday, will feature partly sunny skies, but there will also be the chance for some showers & thunderstorms, too. It will remain very warm & muggy through next week.

Try to take MAX Advantage of this real nice Friday before things sour a bit over the weekend. -Gary

