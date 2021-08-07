15th Annual Dragonboat Festival On Lake Champlain

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

Dragonboats filled Lake Champlain for the annual Lake Champlain Dragonboat Festival.

42 teams were out on the water, raising money for the cancer patient support foundation.

“It’s really not about cancer -- it’s about living, said Eugenie Doyle of the Dragonheart Vermont Sisters Team. Every year, dragonboat teams throughout New England gather on Burlington’s beautiful Lake Champlain to compete, eat, and dance.

While there can only be one winner in a dragonboat tournament, paddlers were there for fun times and fundraising.

“We came in -- we won last place. But it was awesome and we didn’t sink,” said Wendy Cogswell, a member of Team Tortuga and the president of Betty J. Borry breast cancer retreat.

However, if paddling isn’t for you, the friendly competition did not end in the water.

“A tradition at our festival and many dragon festivals is to have the drummers dress up,” said Nikki Hayes, head spirit director and Dragonheart Vermont paddler.

One of the drummers, Bernadette Whitcomb of the Dragonheart Vermont sunshine sisters team, is a breast cancer survivor who enjoys the bonds she makes with other local survivors.

“It’s just so much fun and we have our sunshine sisters team which is composed of a lot of newly, new members who are breast cancer survivors, so to support them is just awesome,” said Bernadette Whitcomb of the Dragonheart Vermont Sunshine Sisters Team.

This support is clear in the Dragonboat community-- especially during the breast cancer survivor flower ceremony.

This touching ceremony recognizes survivors of breast cancer, and serves as a moment in honor for those who lost their battle to breast cancer. This year, there was also a tribute to those in the community who lost their battle to COVID-19. Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19. But this year, spirits are high and folks are excited to be back together again.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Dragonboat festival with the absence of last year’s.

“It was really hard... We missed our whole paddling season last year and we’ve come back with good safety protocols but we’re so happy to be together again,” said Nina Atkinson, executive director of Dragonheart Vermont.

“We also did fundraising last year even throughout the difficulties, we had a virtual event. We are a very active team... We are never not here in the community, said Hayes.

