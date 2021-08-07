SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) -

Local runners and walkers hit the trail this morning for the 3rd annual Sugarworks Trail Run at the Shelburne Sugarworks maple farm

In prime Vermont fashion, every participant received a maple creemee after they completed the race -- which is more about spending time as a community than anything else.

“The people here are fantastic. It gives us an opportunity to work with the community -- this is right in the corner of Shelburne, Charlotte, and Hinesburg, we have the greatest neighbors, there’s tons of people -- there’s folks who work at the Sugarhouse who are actually racing today too, so that’s pretty exciting for us,” said Steven Palmer, owner of Shelburne Sugarworks.

Runners could opt to do a 5k or a 10k, both with the ability to enjoy the beautiful views of maple trees and Vermont’s finest farm land. While RaceVermont and Shelburne Sugarworks were able to host this event last summer, Palmer tells us it felt good to not have to worry about COVID-19 the same way they would have in the past.

