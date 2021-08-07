Advertisement

Burlington City Arts hosting artist market all summer

By Erin Brown
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington City Arts is hosting an artist market all summer long.

The artist market has been held in City Hall Park every Saturday this summer.

Burlington City Arts says the goal is to give all artists-- emerging and experienced — a chance to showcase and sell their goods: everything from clothing to jewelry to home goods.

For some artists, like Abbey and Lucy Jermyn of Moontan Babes, this summer is their first time at the market.

The Jermyms typically sell their items online but they say being in person has been beneficial to their business.

“Being able to show all the pieces in one place and have all of these people who might not even know about the market but are in the park or are coming to the Jazz Fest or the Festival of Fools or whatever, it just increases our outreach,” said Lucy Jermyn.

The market will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Saturday until September 25.

