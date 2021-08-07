Advertisement

COVID Outbreak at a Waterbury Parks & Rec Day Camp

(CDC)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Health Department is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at the Waterbury Parks and Recreation Day Camp, Friday.

The Health Department says thirteen campers, most of whom are under the age of 12, and cannot be vaccinated, have tested positive for COVID-19.

According the the Health Department, 127 kids attended this camp and contract tracing is in progress.

Health officials says due to a potential number of possible exposures, they are recommending that people who may have had contact with anyone at the camp, to monitor themselves and their kids for symptoms.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting in Hartford.
State police investigate fatal officer-involved shooting in Upper Valley
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed
File photo
Canadian strike causes border backups
Plainfield driver dies in rollover
Swanton man dies in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Vt. independent contractors, gig workers to lose unemployment benefits next month
Vt. independent contractors, gig workers to lose unemployment benefits next month
Montpelier
Montpelier taking applications for fill-in council member
Authorities say Vermont facing police recruitment, retention crisis
Authorities say Vermont facing police recruitment, retention crisis
TESTING
Vt. infection rate increase leads to surge in testing