COVID Outbreak at a Waterbury Parks & Rec Day Camp

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Health Department is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at the Waterbury Parks and Recreation Day Camp, Friday.



The Health Department says thirteen campers, most of whom are under the age of 12, and cannot be vaccinated, have tested positive for COVID-19.

According the the Health Department, 127 kids attended this camp and contract tracing is in progress.

Health officials says due to a potential number of possible exposures, they are recommending that people who may have had contact with anyone at the camp, to monitor themselves and their kids for symptoms.



