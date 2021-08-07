Open air circus to tour in Vt., N.H. and N.Y.

Advertisement

Hideaway Circus to tour in Vt., N.H. and N.Y.(WCAX)
By Erin Brown
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Hideaway Circus is touring in Vermont, New Hampshire and New York this August and September.

They’re launching their brand new open air circus show called “Stars Above” and it’s kicking off in Brattleboro next Friday and Saturday.

It’s a family-friendly, outdoor show. Josh Aviner, who owns the company with his wife, says they wanted to host it outside to keep kids safe since they are not yet eligible for the vaccine.

“It’s family friendly. It’s got elements of contemporary circus that people love that you see in Cirque du Soleil, but it’s also got elements of classical American circus,” said Aviner. “It’s kind of a reimagining for us of what was circus was like 200 years ago.”

Stars Above Northeast Tour Schedule

New England Center for Circus Arts in Brattleboro, Vt. on August 13-14

Contemporary Circus & Immersive Arts Center in Troy, N.Y. on August 19-21

Lumberyard Center for Film & Performing Arts in Catskill, N.Y. on August 24-25

Town of Wilton Parks Department in Wilton, Ct. on August 28-29

Venue To Be Announced in New Paltz, N.Y. on August 31 - September 1

Circus Culture in Ithaca, N.Y. on September 3-5

Venue To Be Announced in Syracuse, N.Y. on September 7-9

Lake Placid Center for the Arts in Lake Placid, N.Y. on September 10-11

Phantom Theater in Warren, Vt. on September 14-15

Upper Valley Circus Camp in Cornish, N.H. on September 17-18

