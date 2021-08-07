Advertisement

Tentative agreement reached after Canadian labor strike

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. (WCAX) - After an intense final round of negotiations that lasted more than 36 hours, the Public Service Alliance of Canada and Customs and Immigration Union reached a tentative agreement with the Canada Border Services Agency late Friday night.

The deal secures a tentative agreement for nearly 9,000 CBSA employees.

The agreement means an immediate end to work-to-rule strike action that had begun Friday and ensures the flow of border traffic will return to normal as the government prepares to welcome fully vaccinated U.S. travelers on Monday.

The agreement includes better protections against excessive discipline in the workplace, the creation of a National Joint Committee to tackle workplace culture problems at CBSA, domestic violence leave, and a commitment to advance work toward the introduction of early retirement benefits for employees.

