Vermont Community Broadband Board holds first meeting

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Community Broadband Board which will oversee millions of dollars in broadband buildout held its first meeting on Friday.

The board will oversee broadband buildout plans from Communication Union Districts, also known as CUD’s. It will also oversee engineering, finance and business planning of the projects.

Members say their priority is getting fiver delivered to every Vermont home as soon as possible. They also want to provide guidance to the CUD’s to make sure the networks are more resilient.

“As each CUD matures their plan and they move forward with their designs, we have the opportunity to glue these plans together and make sure that a cut in one area doesn’t cut out large regions in the state so they’re leaning on each other to the extent possible for that higher level of resiliency,” said Dan Nelson, one of the board members who also serves with the Vermont Electric Power Company.

The board will meet again on Tuesday to come up with a plan to move millions in federal cash to the CUD’s. Nelson says that some of them are ready to begin buildout while others are still in the planning process.

