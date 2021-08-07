Advertisement

What to do Saturday, August 7

By Kayla Martin
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at a few things to do around our region Saturday, August 7.

You can raise money for Vermont Veterans by participating in today’s first-ever annual Fire in the Corn Hole Tournament.

The Pallotta Fund is putting on the event Saturday at Josh’s House in Colchester. Teams of all ages are welcomed, and the winning team will be awarded $500. Registration costs $50 and starts at 11 a.m. and the games kick off at noon.

__

Calling all beer lovers! You can sample unlimited beer, wine and cider at the 6th annual Southern Vermont Summer Homebrew Festival.

The event will be held on Depot Street in Bennington from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. You can expect music, food, and vendors.

Tickets are on a first-come, first-served basis.

__

The highly-anticipated return of the Dragon Heart Boat Festival is kicking off at 8:30 a.m.

This year, 42 teams will be participating in the race. You can watch all of the action at Burlington’s waterfront until 4 p.m.

The festival raises money to support cancer survivors in our community.

