BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a toasty start to the weekend and more warmth is on the way! After a wet and cooler July, the upcoming week will feature plenty of heat and humidity.

Fortunately many areas of southern Vermont stayed dry Saturday, with most of the storms and heavy downpours in northern areas where rain is actually needed. Storms will largely stay contained to northern New York, Vermont and New Hampshire Saturday evening before tapering off overnight.

Conditions will be favorable to promote patchy fog overnight, which could be dense in some fog-prone valleys. Sunday starts dry and partly sunny, but shower and storm chances return by afternoon. Storms will be scattered, but will be possible across the state, especially in higher elevations. Like today, there could be some heavy downpours.

Sunday will be slightly cooler than Saturday, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, but the heat comes right back to start the week. Most days will feature highs in the mid to upper 80s. Some lower 90s will be possible in the Champlain Valley and along the Connecticut River by mid-week. While scattered thunderstorms will be possible most days next week, no day looks like a washout.

A cold front comes through late in the week, bringing more refreshing weather for next weekend.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Jess Langlois

