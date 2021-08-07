Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 8:34 AM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A slow-moving cold front will touch off a few showers and thunderstorms in northern parts of the region this afternoon. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny and humid, with highs in the 80s. This front will stall out and bring another round of showers Sunday afternoon, with the chance for a few thunderstorms.

After the rather early fall preview at the end of July, summer weather will be the rule during the week. Monday will be partly sunny. The chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will occur Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday in particular we’ll keep an eye on, as some thunderstorms may be strong that day. The chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will continue Friday. High temperatures during the week will be well into the 80s (possible near 90 in spots), with dew points well into the 60s, making for quite the muggy week.

