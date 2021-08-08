Burlington sees 10th gun fire incident of the year

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another gun fire incident took place early Saturday morning in Burlington.

For the second time in a week, Burlington Police responded to the area near Simon’s Store and City Market. Police received multiple reports of a fight and gunshots in the street. According to Burlington Police, the fight was among ten to twelve people during which shots were fired.

Police say from 2012 to 2019 the annual average of gun fire incidents was 2. That number rose to a dozen in 2020.

To this point, the City of Burlington has had 10 gunfire incidents in 2021 alone.

Acting Chief Jon Murad says one of the individuals involved in the fight was identified at the scene and arrested. Several other young men were also detained. Murad says anyone with information is urged to call the Burlington Police.

