RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - This week, community health centers all across the U.S. will be celebrating National health center week, which seeks to shine a light on those who worked throughout the pandemic to protect the health of the public.

Community health centers offer all services for primacy care, dental care and pharmacy. They serve all people regardless of insurance status.

There are several in Vermont, including Community Health in Rutland, which serves 80% of the population there.

Michael Gardner, the chief financial officer, says this week is their way of thanking the staff for their dedication to the community during the pandemic.

“During the pandemic, Community Health did not close, did not lay anyone off,” he said. “We went the extra mile to start and enhance our telemedicine program so that we could still serve our patients.”

To celebrate, Community Health is hosting a series of events, including Patient Appreciation Day on Wednesday, Staff Appreciation Day on Friday and Children’s Health Day on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.