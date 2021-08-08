Echo Center Hosts Sensory Sunday for those with Sensory Differences

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

This morning was the first full-scale Sensory Sunday since the pandemic that the Echo Center was able to hold. Sensory Sunday is a free hour before the museum opens, made special just for folks with sensory processing differences and autism spectrum disorder.

“We all know that echo on a busy day is really noisy, busy, and a lot of fun. But we can have those same experiences for everyone who may not really enjoy the crowds and noise level,” said Kelsey Vonderlinn, director of sales and guest services for the Echo Center.

Some of these changes include a lack of lights, no music, and most importantly, no other people in the museum.

Every Sensory Sunday participant was also offered a free backpack with items like noise cancelling headphones, a sensory map, and a tablet.

Sensory Sundays take place once a quarter at the Echo Center, and all who would prefer this environment are welcome.

