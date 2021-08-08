Advertisement

Enosburg crash sends passengers to hospital

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A head-on collision in Enosburg this morning left two cars totaled.

The crash happened around 11:30 on Boston Post Road.

Vermont State Police say 22-year-old Emmanuel De La Cruz was distracted behind the wheel, took his eyes off the road and swerving into on-coming traffic.

De La Cruz hit 52-year-old John West and two passengers in the car.

They were wearing their seat belt but did sustain injuries. They were transported to Northwest Medical Center.

All are expected to recover.

