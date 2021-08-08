Franklin County Field Days has Record Year

HIGHGATE, Vt. (WCAX) -

Today was the final day of the Franklin County Field Days.

Channel 3′s Melissa Cooney went to Highgate to check it out.

“Oh yeah we like seeing the animals -- what was your favorite animal we got to see? The cows. Yeah, we like the cows right, said Karl Daberer, who attended the fair.

The Franklin County Field Days were missed last year.

So this year, the community showed up in full force to this beloved summer event after covid-19 ruined their plans last summer.

Fair officials tell me they’re having a record year with at least 5,000 people attending each day.

Social media coordinator Abigail Gagne tells us it’s all about ads.

“We try to push the agriculture, try to get people into the 4H barn, seeing all the animals, talking to the kids, learning about what makes this an agricultural fair,” said Gagne.

It fits because Franklin County is known for its farms. Dairy is the star.

“Franklin County is the number one milk producing county in Vermont and probably New England... So we have a lot of cattle here,” said Fernand Gagne, the director of Franklin Field Days.

Over in the cattle barns, two dairy show champions make sure anyone who wants to learn more hears it from the experts.

“Some people they live in the city and have never touched a cow before and it’s just a big part of Vermont so it’s helpful for people to experience that,” said Lucy Jerose, who’s cow won in their class for the dairy show.

There’s a reason the Franklin County fair is breaking records this year because there’s literally something for everyone to do. The dairy farmers of America booth even has an interactive plastic cow that teaches people how to milk cows. The goal is to teach people who pass by a little more about the dairy industry. But agriculture isn’t the only fun part of the fair. There’s ATV racing, rides, and energy palpitating through the fairgrounds as folks celebrate the summer , and being back together again. “We’ve all been inside for so long, it’s great to get out and see the smiling aces and remember that we’re all part of the same group the same state the same great state,” said Daberer.

