Looking ahead: Week of August 9

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region the week of Aug. 9.

The state of Vermont is opening up a series of new, walk-in, school-based vaccination clinics this week. These clinics will be open to anyone who hasn’t gotten their COVID shot yet. The clinics will be set up across the state and available every day until next Sunday.

Both walk-ins and appointments are available.

You can make an appointment online at the Vermont Health Department’s website.

__

Construction on the Winooski Circle will continue this week.

On Sunday evening, crews will continue repairing joints and cracks in the cement panels. The work will take place near Mule Bar and the Monkey House and progress south throughout the week.

Work in the parking stalls in the area will begin at 9 p.m. each night. The parking stalls located north of West Canal Street will be open.

__

Crews are planning to wrap up construction on the Stowe-Morristown reclamation of route 100 project.

Crews will be finishing up work Monday through Friday. The project limits extend from the Town of Stowe about 900 feet south of the West Hill Road intersection on Route 100 into Morristown and will end on Historic route 100.

__

On Tuesday, Vermont Congressman Peter Welch will join health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour to call for lowering health costs, expanding coverage and reducing healthcare disparities.

The event will take place at Oakledge Park at 12 p.m.

Speakers will be there to explain why they believe is urgent to support legislation to lower drug costs as the nation grapples with the Delta Variant.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.