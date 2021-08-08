Advertisement

New Hampshire dominates in Shrine Bowl

Granite Staters emerge with 21-0 win over Vermont
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - The New Hampshire defense was stout all day, and a second half surge by the offense allowed the Granite Staters to emerge with a 21-0 win over Vermont in the 68th edition of the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl Saturday afternoon at Castleton.

Vermont was able to come up with two turnovers as part of a scoreless first half, but could never get the offense going until the final drive of the game. New Hampshire opened the scoring with a short touchdown run by Uly Ellis, added a pick six by Josh Sharron, and sealed the win with a Thomas Johnston plunge with just over three minutes to go.

The Green Mountain Boys showed signs of life over their final offensive drive, reaching the New Hampshire red zone for the first time. But a large lightning bolt on the horizon in the final minute put a halt to the proceedings a little bit early, preserving the shutout.

With the win, New Hampshire has now won two in a row following a win in 2019.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Canadian strike causes border backups
File
Purrier St. Pierre races to 10th in Olympic finals
Three men fired multiple gunshots at each other Saturday, July 31 at Simon's Mobil on South...
Police ID suspect in Burlington ‘gun battle’
Surveillance video from North Troy.
Police investigating fatal hit and run in North Troy
Police investigate an officer-involved shooting in Hartford.
State police investigate fatal officer-involved shooting in Upper Valley

Latest News

File
Purrier St. Pierre races to 10th in Olympic finals
Copley Country Club representative coasts to six-shot win
Reynolds claims her tenth Vermont Women’s Am title
Copley Country Club representative coasts to six-shot win
Reynolds claims her 10th Vermont Women's Am title
Community rallies for Elle Purrier St. Pierre
Purrier St. Pierre advances to Olympic final