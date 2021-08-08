New Hampshire dominates in Shrine Bowl

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - The New Hampshire defense was stout all day, and a second half surge by the offense allowed the Granite Staters to emerge with a 21-0 win over Vermont in the 68th edition of the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl Saturday afternoon at Castleton.

Vermont was able to come up with two turnovers as part of a scoreless first half, but could never get the offense going until the final drive of the game. New Hampshire opened the scoring with a short touchdown run by Uly Ellis, added a pick six by Josh Sharron, and sealed the win with a Thomas Johnston plunge with just over three minutes to go.

The Green Mountain Boys showed signs of life over their final offensive drive, reaching the New Hampshire red zone for the first time. But a large lightning bolt on the horizon in the final minute put a halt to the proceedings a little bit early, preserving the shutout.

With the win, New Hampshire has now won two in a row following a win in 2019.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.