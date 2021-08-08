No Rivalry in Vermont BBQ scene: on restaurant steps up and helps other in need

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - From one bar-b-que to another with the goal of lending a hand.

Darrell Langworthy, owner of Mark BQQ in Essex Junction, heard that Curtis BBQ in Putney was struggling.

Curtis Tuff, owner of Curtis BBQ, passed away earlier this year from declining health and his restaurant was left to his wife and daughter.

After many setbacks, the Tuff family now has to make upgrades to their food truck.

To help, Langworthy is donating 20% of profits made at his BBQ restaurant Saturday to the Tuff family.

On Sunday, the Mark BBQ crew will head to Putney and use their equipment to cook and raise money at Curtis BBQ.

Langworthy says this weekend is not about his restaurant, its about the Tuff’s.

Darrell Langworthy, says, “when I saw this, I’m like here’s a restaurant that just needs help. They’ve got a great product and they’ve got a great following of people that love them and they just need help to get ready to get back open to carry on that legacy. It’s not all about us. We’re about the community that we live in. To me that community is other restaurants and it’s definitely other barbecue restaurants that are needing a hand.”

Langworthy says proceeds from Mark BBQ next Saturday will also go towards helping the restaurant recover.

