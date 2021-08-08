Point to Point celebration in Montpelier

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Over one hundred thousand dollars was raised for the Vermont Food Bank this year thanks to the Point to Point fundraiser. This year the running, walking and biking were virtual but Saturday afternoon those who participated locally gathered on the Vermont statehouse lawn to celebrate.

Since it was a virtual event, hundreds of people from across the country were able to join in. Event officials say in the 20 years the event has gone on it has raised over two million dollars for the Vermont Food Bank. John Sayles, CEO of the Vermont Food Bank says, given the pandemic, the event means that much more for the people of Vermont.

“During Covid there’s been some research that happened. 30 percent of the people in Vermont were considered food insecure. That means that they don’t know that they’re going to have enough money to buy food to put on the table. That’s an astonishing number. An event like this really helps make sure that in some way or another there is food for everyone,” said Sayles.

“For me personally to be able to raise money for the food bank this year, it’s a great honor, it’s a great opportunity... I really enjoy doing it.... And I know how much Vermonters need the work that the food bank does,” said Terry Field, Point to Point participant. Field rode 27 miles for the event.

Fundraising will continue for the next two weeks.

For more information or to donate click here: https://www.pointtopoint.com

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.