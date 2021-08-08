Seven hikers rescued from Mt. Hedgehog in Conway New Hampshire

CONWAY, N.H. (AP) - Seven hikers are safe after being helped off a New Hampshire mountain in the dark. Fish and Game officials said a Massachusetts man was hiking with six others ranging in age from 15 to 53 when he called for help around 7:30 p.m. Friday. The group was several miles from the trailhead on Mount Hedgehog in Conway and weren’t equipped for overnight. Conservation officers met the group and hiked out with them, arriving at the trailhead around 11 p.m.

