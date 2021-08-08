Advertisement

US women beat Brazil to win 1st Olympic volleyball gold

United States' Andrea Drews, above, spikes as Brazil's Gabriel Braga Guimaraes defends during...
United States' Andrea Drews, above, spikes as Brazil's Gabriel Braga Guimaraes defends during the gold medal match in women's volleyball at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(Source: AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 2:15 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) - The United States won its first Olympic gold medal ever in women’s volleyball by beating Brazil in straight sets.

The U.S. had won silver three times and bronze twice previously for the most medals by any country that hadn’t won gold. But the Americans finally completed that quest by beating the country that denied them gold in the final match in both 2008 and 2012.

The victory allowed U.S. coach Karch Kiraly to join China’s Lang Ping as the second person to win gold as a player in volleyball and then lead a country to gold as coach. Kiraly won gold indoor as a player in 1984 and ‘88. He also won gold in beach volleyball in 1996.

Serbia beat South Korea for the bronze medal.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Elise Stefanik/File
Analysis: Stefanik takes on new GOP party role, motherhood
Three men fired multiple gunshots at each other Saturday, July 31 at Simon's Mobil on South...
Police ID suspect in Burlington ‘gun battle’
File
47K Vermonters to get new DMV IDs following vendor error
Police investigate an officer-involved shooting in Hartford.
Police ID Bradford man shot by police
Surveillance video from North Troy.
Police investigating fatal hit and run in North Troy

Latest News

The woman's wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.
Woman spooked by stranger accidentally drives off cliff
The Dixie Fire has now destroyed more than 100 homes.
Californians hit hard with weekend of wildfire fears
Essex Junction
No Rivalry in Vermont BBQ scene: on restaurant steps up and helps other in need
Trailer rollover on Shelburne Rd.
Dump truck hauling trailer rolls over on Shelburne Road
Enosburg
Enosburg crash sends passengers to hospital