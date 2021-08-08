Vermont artist spreads symbol of unity around the world

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A symbol of unity and hope is being spotted in every corner of the world and it’s all thanks to a Vermonter.

D.J. Barry, an artist from Vermont, started the World Cow Movement in 2015. Barry says the world cow is a symbol of global unity, as its spots are shaped like the seven continents and its slogan is “We’re all spots on the same cow.”

“No matter where you are in this world, you’re on that map,” he said.

At first, Barry painted world cows across Vermont. But once the pandemic hit, he decided to expand the World Cow’s territory and take the movement and the message abroad.

Barry took to social media to recruit artists from other countries to help him spread the word.

“I started sending messages to artists around the world that I followed on Instagram and they all thought it would be cool to paint a cow in their country,” Barry said. “Artists all around the world are helping me paint and hide world cows in public places to promote the message.”

The World Cow can now be spotted in 27 countries, including Botswana, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Greece, Japan and the United Kingdom.

And the largest one is right here in the United States. Barry teamed up with Oregon Dairy in Lititz, Pennsylvania to create a giant 13-acre World Cow corn maze.

Special Events Coordinator Nancy Brown spent 10 hours drawing the map on grid paper before sending it off to a GPS company for the coordinates.

“And then they send it back to us. We have the GPS on a mower and one of our employees actually mows the maze and it follows the coordinates and that’s how it gets cut out into a perfect shape that looks just like the drawing,” Brown said,

Two days later, the World Cow corn maze was complete and is now ready for an anticipated 20,000 guests to stop by this fall to check it out.

Farm manager Maria Forry is encouraging people to “get lost in the corn field. Get lost in the cow. See if you can find your way out again.”

Barry and the Oregon Dairy team say they hope anyone who passes by a world cow will feel a sense of peace and kindness and pass it on to the next person.

“With where we are in the world today and just how divided everybody is over any situation, it just feels really good that we’re all spots on the same cow,” Forry said. “We are all living here on this world and the importance of being kind to one another. And yeah, now more than ever how important that is.”

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.