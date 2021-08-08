What to do Sunday, Aug. 8

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at a few things to do in our region Sunday, Aug. 8.

Burlington’s Downtown and Church Street Marketplace will be hosting the last day of their annual Sidewalk Sale from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Merchants will be putting their products on display. This is a great event for those that love to bargain hunt with friends and family.

__

The sounds of the orchestra will be taking over the Lake Placid Center of the Arts tonight.

The center is hosting a show called “Northern Lights,” featuring a violinist and the “Third Symphony,” a musical depiction of the composer’s travels through Scotland.

The show will start at 7:30 p.m. Audience members can attend either in-person or online. Proof of vaccination will be required for those attending the show in-person.

Tickets are $30 per adult, $10 for anyone under the age of 18, and $10 for access to the live stream online.

__

Button Bay State Park in Ferrisburgh will be hosting an educational event for kids looking to learn more about bears.

“Bear Basics” will begin at 3 p.m. with a presentation by wildlife biologist Caitlin Drasher.

Kids of all ages are welcomed to attend but any child younger than 11 must be accompanied by an adult.

Anyone planning to attend must pay the park admission fee.

