Advertisement

Woman spooked by stranger accidentally drives off cliff

The woman's wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.
The woman's wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.(Source: Santa Cruz Police Department via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A California woman sitting in her car admiring the view near a lighthouse was so startled by a stranger that she drove off a cliff.

The woman was parked Thursday outside the Mark Abbot Memorial Lighthouse overlooking Monterey Bay when a stranger startled her by opening her passenger side door.

The incident panicked the woman enough that she stepped on the gas and went over the short cliff behind the lighthouse.

Police say this was “truly an accident.” The person who opened the passenger door had parked nearby in a similar car and, because it was dark, mistook her car for theirs.

Fortunately, the driver suffered only a minor injury to her foot.

The wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.

SCPD Happy to Report No Major Injuries | Last night, a woman sitting in her parked car in the lighthouse parking lot was...

Posted by Santa Cruz Police on Friday, August 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Canadian strike causes border backups
File
Purrier St. Pierre races to 10th in Olympic finals
Three men fired multiple gunshots at each other Saturday, July 31 at Simon's Mobil on South...
Police ID suspect in Burlington ‘gun battle’
Surveillance video from North Troy.
Police investigating fatal hit and run in North Troy
Police investigate an officer-involved shooting in Hartford.
State police investigate fatal officer-involved shooting in Upper Valley

Latest News

The Dixie Fire has now destroyed more than 100 homes.
Californians hit hard hard with weekend of wildfire fears
Essex Junction
No Rivalry in Vermont BBQ scene: on restaurant steps up and helps other in need
Trailer rollover on Shelburne Rd.
Dump truck hauling trailer rolls over on Shelburne Road
Enosburg
Enosburg crash sends passengers to hospital