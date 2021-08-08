BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be a bit cooler than Saturday, though still humid. Expect partly sunny skies through midday, then showers and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon, though mainly confined to the mountains. Though any thunderstorms aren’t expected to be as heavy as Saturday, a few downpours are possible.

The week will feature hot and humid weather. Monday will be quiet, with highs in the upper 80s. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon hours Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be around 90 degrees, with lows only around 70, which will make for very muggy conditions. Now Friday is looking like the most active day, with a cold front expected to bring strong to severe thunderstorms. We’ll keep you updated. Cooler and less humid air moves in for Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.