Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week will feature hot and humid weather. It will be a week to take it easy if you have outdoor plans. Drink plenty of water, and check on the elderly. Monday will be partly sunny. An isolated thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon, but that’s about it. Highs will be in the upper 80s, with dew points in the 60s and even low 70s. Highs will approach 90 in spots on Tuesday. A few thunderstorms are expected during the afternoon.

Very muggy conditions will continue into Friday. Wednesday and Thursday will continue the chance for a few afternoon thunderstorms. There’s a better chance for thunderstorms on Friday as a cold front comes through. The thunderstorms may be strong depending on the timing of the front, so that’s something we’ll keep an eye on. Cooler and less humid air will move in for the weekend.

