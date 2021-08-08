Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Summer heat is back! After a cooler and wet July, we’ll have plenty of heat and humidity this week. Most areas of southern Vermont stayed dry Saturday, meanwhile storms rolled through northern New York, Vermont and New Hampshire during the afternoon and evening. That activity will dissipate over the course of the evening, leading to a damp night with patchy fog, possibly dense in fog-prone river valleys.

Like Saturday, Sunday will not be a total washout. Shower and storm chances return in the afternoon, especially at higher elevations. Storms will still be scattered in nature, but will be possible across the state. Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Sunday, but the heat comes right back to start next week.

The next week will feature plenty of heat and humidity, with sticky dew points and highs in the mid to upper 80s most days. Some low 90s aren’t out of the question in warmer spots in the Champlain Valley and along the Connecticut River. Next week’s heat and humidity brings scattered storm chances each day, but no day is looking like a washout.

A cold front moves through late next week, bringing cooler and more refreshing air with it by next weekend.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Canadian strike causes border backups
File
Purrier St. Pierre races to 10th in Olympic finals
Three men fired multiple gunshots at each other Saturday, July 31 at Simon's Mobil on South...
Police ID suspect in Burlington ‘gun battle’
Surveillance video from North Troy.
Police investigating fatal hit and run in North Troy
Police investigate an officer-involved shooting in Hartford.
State police investigate fatal officer-involved shooting in Upper Valley

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Dave has the full forecast coming up.
Morning weather webcast
Dave has the full forecast coming up.
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Dave giving Friday evening's Max Advantage Forecast
Late night weather forecast