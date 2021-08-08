BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Summer heat is back! After a cooler and wet July, we’ll have plenty of heat and humidity this week. Most areas of southern Vermont stayed dry Saturday, meanwhile storms rolled through northern New York, Vermont and New Hampshire during the afternoon and evening. That activity will dissipate over the course of the evening, leading to a damp night with patchy fog, possibly dense in fog-prone river valleys.

Like Saturday, Sunday will not be a total washout. Shower and storm chances return in the afternoon, especially at higher elevations. Storms will still be scattered in nature, but will be possible across the state. Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Sunday, but the heat comes right back to start next week.

The next week will feature plenty of heat and humidity, with sticky dew points and highs in the mid to upper 80s most days. Some low 90s aren’t out of the question in warmer spots in the Champlain Valley and along the Connecticut River. Next week’s heat and humidity brings scattered storm chances each day, but no day is looking like a washout.

A cold front moves through late next week, bringing cooler and more refreshing air with it by next weekend.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Jess Langlois

