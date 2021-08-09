$4.5 million sent to New Hampshire for economic development

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Ten rural New Hampshire towns and organizations will split more than $4.5 million for economic and community development projects.

The funding from the Northern Border Regional Commission was announced Monday by the state’s Democratic Congressional delegation. The total is $823,000 more than the state received last year and ranges from $210,000 to expand the Littleton Industrial Park to $995,000 to construct a fiber-optic network in the town of Hebron.

Last week, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said she has helped secure $35 million for the commission for fiscal year 2022, a $5 million increase.

