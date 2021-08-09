Advertisement

$4.5 million sent to New Hampshire for economic development

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Ten rural New Hampshire towns and organizations will split more than $4.5 million for economic and community development projects.

The funding from the Northern Border Regional Commission was announced Monday by the state’s Democratic Congressional delegation. The total is $823,000 more than the state received last year and ranges from $210,000 to expand the Littleton Industrial Park to $995,000 to construct a fiber-optic network in the town of Hebron.

Last week, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said she has helped secure $35 million for the commission for fiscal year 2022, a $5 million increase.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Simon's Downtown Mobil
Burlington sees 10th gunfire incident of the year
Group of seven hikers have been rescued from Mt. Hedgehog in Conway New Hampshire.
Seven hikers rescued from Mt. Hedgehog
Trailer rollover on Shelburne Rd.
Dump truck hauling trailer rolls over on Shelburne Road
Essex Junction
BBQ restaurant helps another in need
Enosburg
Enosburg crash sends passengers to hospital

Latest News

Consolidated Communications-File photo
Union reaches agreement with Consolidated Communications
x
Canadian border opens for vaccinated Americans
You Can Quote Me: August 8, 2021
File image
Father, daughter killed in New York helicopter crash