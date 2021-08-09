Advertisement

80 sports cars competitors in Mount Washington Hillclimb

Mount Washington Auto Road.
Mount Washington Auto Road.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:32 AM EDT
LINCOLN, N.H. (AP) - Eighty sports car competitors representing 16 states from California to Maine are participating in this year’s Mount Washington Hillclimb up the 7.6-mile (12.2 km) road to the Northeast’s highest peak.

The competition, also known as the “Climb to the Clouds,” is taking place Aug. 13-15.

It was first held in 1904 and is the oldest automotive hillclimb in North America.

While a typical driver takes about 30 minutes to reach the 6,288-foot (1,917 meter) summit, the record for the race was set in 2017 by Travis Pastrana at 5 minutes 44 seconds.

