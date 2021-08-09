Academic year underway for new UVM medical students

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Monday is a big day for some future doctors at UVM’s Larner College of Medicine with the class of 2025 starting its training to become physicians.

The 124 students in the program were selected from over 8,800 applicants.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with two members of that class, Gabriela Sarriera a UVM graduate from Puerto Rico, and Justin Henningsen, who has been teaching at the Community College of Vermont.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.