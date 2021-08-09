Advertisement

Academic year underway for new UVM medical students

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Monday is a big day for some future doctors at UVM’s Larner College of Medicine with the class of 2025 starting its training to become physicians.

The 124 students in the program were selected from over 8,800 applicants.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with two members of that class, Gabriela Sarriera a UVM graduate from Puerto Rico, and Justin Henningsen, who has been teaching at the Community College of Vermont.

