ATVs damaged in garage fire

BRANDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire in Brandon ruins ATVS.

Firefighters say around 4:15 a.m. Sunday morning, they found a detached garage completely on fire.

Crews from Brandon and Pittsford quickly put it out, which stopped it from going to other parts of the property.

The cause is under investigation

We’re told no one was hurt in the fire.

Property damage is estimated to be around $75,000.

