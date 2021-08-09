Burlington bar requires COVID-19 vaccine proof for entry

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Burlington bar is now requiring that all patrons show proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

In a social media post Sunday, Three Needs Taproom in Vermont’s largest city announced the move due to rising concerns over the delta variant of COVID-19. The post says they hope the move will help stop the spread of COVID-19 and the re-closure of bars and restaurants.

There are now six Vermont counties considered to have either “substantial” or “high” transmission of COVID-19, including Chittenden County. On Friday, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger recommended mask-wearing in public indoor spaces regardless of one’s vaccination status.

