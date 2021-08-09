Advertisement

Burlington bar requires COVID-19 vaccine proof for entry

File photo
File photo(WVIR)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Burlington bar is now requiring that all patrons show proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

In a social media post Sunday, Three Needs Taproom in Vermont’s largest city announced the move due to rising concerns over the delta variant of COVID-19. The post says they hope the move will help stop the spread of COVID-19 and the re-closure of bars and restaurants.

There are now six Vermont counties considered to have either “substantial” or “high” transmission of COVID-19, including Chittenden County. On Friday, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger recommended mask-wearing in public indoor spaces regardless of one’s vaccination status.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Crash scene in Waterbury Sunday
Winooski man arrested for car-jacking, I-89 crashes
Simon's Downtown Mobil
Burlington sees 10th gunfire incident of the year
Group of seven hikers have been rescued from Mt. Hedgehog in Conway New Hampshire.
Seven hikers rescued from Mt. Hedgehog
Trailer rollover on Shelburne Rd.
Dump truck hauling trailer rolls over on Shelburne Road
Essex Junction
BBQ restaurant helps another in need

Latest News

Derby Line border crossing
Derby Line welcomes opening of border
Lantman's Market in Hinesburg is closed this week after a COVID cases among staff.
Hinesburg grocery hit by COVID closes for the week
Academic year underway for new UVM medical students
sdf
Academic year underway for new UVM medical students